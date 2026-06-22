Semiconductor production in Assam to reach 48 million chips a day

New Delhi/Guwahati, June 22 (IANS): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state has been registering sustained economic growth of 12-13 per cent over the last seven to eight years, significantly higher than the national average, and is poised to emerge as a major semiconductor manufacturing hub in the country.
Speaking at the Republic TV Summit in the national capital, Sarma said Assam's rapid economic expansion has been driven by sustained investments, infrastructure development and industrial growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Assam is growing at the rate of 12-13 per cent continuously for the last seven to eight years. This is much higher than the national average," the Chief Minister said.
Highlighting the progress of the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility coming up in Jagiroad in Morigaon district, Sarma said the plant is expected to begin exports later this year.
"From November onwards, Tata Semiconductor will start exporting chips from Assam. We will export around 48 million chips daily from Guwahati to markets across the globe," he said.
The Chief Minister added that international buyers have already shown strong interest in the products to be manufactured at the facility.
Sarma further revealed that the state government has finalised agreements for two more large semiconductor projects in Assam, which are expected to further strengthen the state's position in India's electronics and semiconductor ecosystem.
"We have closed deals for two more bigger semiconductor industries in Assam," he said, without disclosing further details.
On the energy front, Sarma said Assam is on track to become a power-surplus state within the next three to four years.
"We are working aggressively towards green energy and power generation. Assam will become a power-surplus state in the next three to four years," he said.
The Chief Minister also announced that Guwahati will host two high-level meetings in July, describing the decision as a reflection of Prime Minister Modi's commitment to the development of the Northeast.
"These meetings could have been held anywhere in the country, but they are taking place in Guwahati. This reflects the Prime Minister's intent to position the Northeast at the centre of India's growth story," Sarma said.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.