Selection of next Dalai Lama likely beyond Chinese control: report

“For decades, the Chinese Communist Party has tried to bend Tibetan Buddhism to its will. It has sought to control religious institutions, installed pliant clerics, and declared itself the arbiter of reincarnation. Yet the one succession it cannot control—the next Dalai Lama—has become a source of profound unease in Beijing. The Party knows that legitimacy in Tibetan Buddhism is not manufactured in Zhongnanhai but recognised in monasteries, diaspora communities, and the hearts of millions of believers worldwide," Thondup detailed.