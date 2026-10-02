School Education Secretary takes part in Swachhata Hi Seva 2026

New Delhi: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Union Ministry of Education, organised a Swachhata Shramdaan at a PM SHRI school in New Delhi as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026 campaign.



Led by Secretary, DoSEL, T. K. Anil Kumar, the drive was conducted under the aegis of Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE and brought together students, teachers, senior officials and officers of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).



The cleanliness drive covered the school campus, an adjoining community space and the park in front of the school, bringing the school and surrounding community together in a collective effort to promote cleanliness.