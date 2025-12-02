"Science evolves at the speed of light, diplomats move slowly": Brazilian envoy on Biological Weapons Convention

Frederico Meyer, Permanent Representative of Brazil to the Conference on Disarmament and Chair, Working Group on the Strengthening of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), said that the "biggest gap" in the current global biological weapons governance framework is the "international situation."



Expressing his concern over the lack of a governance framework for biological weapons, he said, "Science evolves at the speed of light, while diplomats move very slowly."



"The biggest gap (in the current global biological weapons governance framework) is the international situation. On the floor of the room where we discuss, there are strong national positions, which are very much involved with the polarisation in foreign policy at the moment," Frederico Meyer told ANI.