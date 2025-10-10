Schools need clear roadmap for AI use, says UK’s education watchdog

Artificial Intelligence could help teachers save time and make learning more personalised, but schools need clearer guidance on using it “safely and ethically,” Estyn, Wales’ education inspectorate, has said.

As per the findings, teachers are already experimenting with AI for lesson planning, drafting parent letters, and pupil reports, but some worry it could harm critical thinking or fuel plagiarism. The Welsh government agreed, saying schools must “balance effective use of AI with the safety and well-being of pupils and staff,” as reported by BBC.

Learning AI in classroom

At Birchgrove Comprehensive School in Swansea, AI is taught in ICT lessons, and staff are encouraged to develop digital skills.

“If we see a pupil using it, we encourage them to use it but responsibly, and that really does have a positive impact,” said Ryan Cresswell, digital and innovation lead, adding, “If the pupils are going to be using it, we’d rather teach them how to use it responsibly than just ignore it.”

Students use AI to summarise notes, create quizzes, and review lessons.

Early adoption, high potential

Most schools are in the early stages of AI adoption, with teachers noting it helps reduce administrative workload and tailor learning for pupils with special needs.

Headteacher Andrew Owen said that AI supports students who struggle to process information. “An AI tool allowing pupils to summarise articles and sift the information that’s really important can be a real asset to their learning,” he said.

“We owe it to the pupils in Birchgrove to try and educate them about acceptable use,” he added.