School students, women trained in Thanjavur pith work
Thanjavur: The school students and women trained in the art of pith work in Thanjavur on Saturday as part of creating awareness about voting in the upcoming assembly elections.
At the day-long training programme organised by the Thanjavur Tourism Promotion Council as many as 25 school students and 15 women were trained to make artifacts using Netti (pith), a hydrophyte plant called Aeschynomene Aspera.
The training was conducted by R Ezhilvizhi, an awardee of TN state arts and culture department. The artist demonstrated the making of pith dolls, using the pith, knife and gum. Following this the participants made small pith dolls.
The students from the Guild of Services students home, the children's home run by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) and the Government children home for boys in Thanjavur participated.
Thanjavur Revenue Divisional Officer and the returning officer for Thanjavur Assembly constituency P Nithya inspected the training programme.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.