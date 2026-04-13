School education department issues notice to three schools for holding special classes

Coimbatore: The district school education department on Monday issued show cause notices to three private schools in Pollachi, Coimbatore, for conducting special classes for students in violation of norms.

Based on a complaint from the Manavargalin Kalvi Urimaikana Kootamaipu (MKUK), notices were issued to the schools seeking explanations for conducting the special classes.

A top officer from the district school education department told TNIE that they had received a complaint from MKUK stating that since last week, three private schools in Pollachi have been conducting special classes for students in violation of norms.

"We have warned the respective schools not to conduct any special classes for students. Further, we have warned that if the schools conduct such classes, stringent action will be taken against them," he said.

A functionary from MKUK told TNIE that three private matriculation schools in Pollachi have been conducting special classes for Classes 9 and 11 students to cover the portions of Classes 10 and 12, preparing them for the next academic year's board examinations.

He pointed out that this is a clear violation of norms and said that inviting students for special classes when the summer sun is blazing affects their health.

Not only these schools, but many others have planned to conduct special classes this month and next. Considering students' welfare, we have complained with the district administration seeking action,' he said.

He demanded that the school education department take stringent action against those schools, adding that only then could such practices be curbed among private schools.