School Assembly News Headlines Today, August 27, 2026: Top National, International, Sports and Education News

Good morning, everyone. Here are the top school assembly news headlines for today (August 27 2026), covering national, international, sports and education developments.
1. DRDO successfully tests combat parachute system at 22,000 feet in Ladakh
The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully tested its indigenous Military Combat Parachute System at an altitude of 22,000 feet in Nyoma, Ladakh. The Test was conducted in temperatures as low as minus 15°C, highlighting India's growing capabilities in high-altitude defence technology.
2. PM Modi to interact with youth through Khelo India Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with young people on August 27 as part of the Khelo India Dialogue. The programme will focus on India's sporting ambitions, youth leadership, fitness and preparations for the 2036 Olympics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with young people on August 27 as part of the Khelo India Dialogue. The programme will focus on India's sporting ambitions, youth leadership, fitness and preparations for the 2036 Olympics.
3. India sees 15% decline in student applications to the US
A report cited by The New Indian Express has indicated a decline in applications from Indian students to the US amid tighter immigration and visa policies. India remains one of the largest sources of international students for American universities.
4. Nepal floods leave hundreds missing, including more than 100 Indians
Massive flash floods and landslides near Nepal's border with Tibet have caused widespread destruction. More than 100 Indian nationals are among those reported missing, with the Ministry of External Affairs coordinating rescue and assistance efforts.
5. China launches major rescue operation after floods near Nepal border
Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered an intensified rescue and relief operation following severe flooding and landslides near the China-Nepal border in Tibet. Emergency personnel have been deployed to affected areas.
6. India enforce follow-on against Sri Lanka in second Test
India bowled Sri Lanka out for 290 in the first innings, taking a 213-run lead and enforcing the follow-on in the second Test in Colombo. Sri Lanka fought back in the second innings, reaching 229 for six by the end of the fourth day's play. India lead the two-match series 1-0.
7. Indian chess players win Asian Junior Classical titles
India completed a memorable double at the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship, with Mayank Chakraborty winning the Open title and Pratitee Bordoloi claiming the Girls' title. Mayank finished the nine-round championship with 7.5 points.
8. Sports Ministry approves 492 athletes for Asian Games
The Sports Ministry has approved 492 athletes for the upcoming Asian Games, with another 30 athletes potentially added. The selection has considered athletes' Asian rankings and recent performances.
9. Delhi schools advised to strengthen health and hygiene measures
The Delhi Directorate of Education has advised schools to reinforce handwashing, classroom ventilation and prompt reporting of flu symptoms amid a rise in swine flu cases. The Education Department has also urged schools and families not to panic but to follow preventive measures.
10. New Zealand and Indian institutions sign four education agreements
Four agreements have been signed to strengthen student mobility, joint research, applied learning and industry-linked education between New Zealand and Indian institutions. The initiatives include pathways in business and computing, as well as opportunities for collaborative research.
“That’s all for today’s news. Stay informed, stay curious and make it a wonderful day ahead. Thank you.”