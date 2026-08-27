School Assembly News Headlines Today, August 27, 2026: Top National, International, Sports and Education News

2. PM Modi to interact with youth through Khelo India Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with young people on August 27 as part of the Khelo India Dialogue. The programme will focus on India's sporting ambitions, youth leadership, fitness and preparations for the 2036 Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with young people on August 27 as part of the Khelo India Dialogue. The programme will focus on India's sporting ambitions, youth leadership, fitness and preparations for the 2036 Olympics.