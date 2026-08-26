New Zealand, Indian institutions sign 4 pacts on skills, applied learning

New Delhi: Four agreements were signed between New Zealand and Indian educational institutions on Tuesday to promote student mobility, joint research and industry-linked learning, as the two countries seek to deepen cooperation in education and skills following their Free Trade Agreement.
The agreements were signed at the Applied Learning and Employability Connect 2026, organised by Education New Zealand at the New Zealand High Commission here, bringing together education, skills and industry representatives from the two countries, according to a statement.
The pacts cover pathways to bachelor's programmes in business and computing, student mobility, joint research and international maritime qualifications, it said.
Representatives of seven New Zealand applied learning institutions participated in the event, which focused on skills, employability and workforce development and explored ways to strengthen industry-connected education, it stated.
The engagement comes after India and New Zealand elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership in July and follows the signing of their FTA, which provides scope for greater cooperation in tertiary and higher education, the statement added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.