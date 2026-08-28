School Assembly News Headlines August 28, 2026: Top National, International, Sports and Education Updates

National News Headlines

1. India sends second relief consignment to flood-hit Nepal

India has sent another consignment of humanitarian assistance to Nepal after devastating floods along the Nepal-Tibet border. A military transport aircraft carried 37.5 tonnes of relief material, medicines and food packets.

2. Nearly 290 Indians remain uncontactable after Nepal floods

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that around 290 Indian nationals remain uncontactable following the devastating floods in Nepal. Around 200 Indians undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra have also sought evacuation.

3. Rajnath Singh lays foundation for new tank overhaul facility

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a ₹472-crore facility at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur. The facility will be capable of overhauling T-72 and T-90 tanks for the Indian Army.