School Assembly News Headlines August 28, 2026: Top National, International, Sports and Education Updates

Good morning everyone. Here are the top news school assembly headlines for Friday, August 28, 2026, that includes national, international, sports and education headlines.
1. India sends second relief consignment to flood-hit Nepal
India has sent another consignment of humanitarian assistance to Nepal after devastating floods along the Nepal-Tibet border. A military transport aircraft carried 37.5 tonnes of relief material, medicines and food packets.
2. Nearly 290 Indians remain uncontactable after Nepal floods
The Ministry of External Affairs has said that around 290 Indian nationals remain uncontactable following the devastating floods in Nepal. Around 200 Indians undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra have also sought evacuation.
3. Rajnath Singh lays foundation for new tank overhaul facility
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a ₹472-crore facility at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur. The facility will be capable of overhauling T-72 and T-90 tanks for the Indian Army.
1. Glacier collapse likely triggered devastating Nepal floods
A glacier collapse near the Nepal-China border, rather than an earthquake, is now believed to have triggered the devastating flash floods in Nepal. The collapse generated ground vibrations equivalent to a 5.2-magnitude seismic event and caused massive debris flows.
2. Fresh flood threat emerges near Bhote Koshi River
A barrier lake has formed near the Nepal-China border, creating concerns about another possible flood. Chinese authorities have warned of a potential breach as water levels continue to rise.
3. Nepal continues rescue and relief operations
Rescue agencies and authorities are continuing operations across flood-affected regions as thousands of people remain unaccounted for. Several Indian states are also coordinating efforts to trace their residents stranded in Nepal.
1. India women's hockey team records best World Cup finish in 52 years
India's women's hockey team finished fifth at the 2026 FIH World Cup after defeating Germany 3-1. It is India's best finish in the tournament since the team secured fourth place in 1974.
2. Sehwag and Dravid names return to India U-19 squad
Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid have been selected in India's Under-19 squad for the upcoming series against Australia U-19. Their selection brings the famous Sehwag and Dravid names together in an Indian team once again.
3. India to host Uruguay in international football friendly
India will face two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in Kolkata on October 6. The match will be part of a busy international window that also includes fixtures against Panama and Brazil.
4. 11-year-old Atiqa Mir gets major motorsport opportunity
Indian karting sensation Atiqa Mir has been signed by JK Tyre. The 11-year-old became the first Indian to secure a podium in the European leg of the Champions of the Future Academy.
1. Jadavpur University inquiry panel begins probe into campus clashes
The inquiry commission investigating the recent Jadavpur University campus clashes held its first formal meeting. The meeting took place at the university's Salt Lake campus, while some student groups have demanded representation on the panel.
2. FMGE 2026: NBEMS agrees to additional exam by October; fee reduction and greater transparency for candidates
FMGE 2026 gets a major update as NBEMS agrees to hold an additional examination by October, reduce the exam fee and give candidates access to question, answer and response IDs.
“Success is not final, and failure is not fatal. What matters is the courage to continue.”
Thank you, and have a wonderful day ahead!