FMGE 2026: NBEMS agrees to additional exam by October, fee cut; check 9 key decisions

Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) have received several major updates regarding the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2026, with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) agreeing to conduct an additional examination by the end of October this year.

The decisions were taken during a meeting between representatives of the All India Medical Students Association–Foreign Medical Graduates (AIMSA-FMSW) and NBEMS officials in New Delhi on August 27. The meeting focused on concerns raised by foreign medical graduates regarding the FMGE June 2026 examination and related issues.

According to the meeting document, NBEMS has agreed to conduct an additional FMGE examination by the end of October 2026. From next year onwards, the examination is proposed to be conducted three times a year — in December/January, April/May and August/September.