SCERT Kashmir initiative triggers foundational literacy, early childhood education

Around 100 Cluster Heads, District Nodal Officers, Master Resource Persons, DIET faculty members and senior SCERT officials participated in the programme. The focus was on leadership alignment, role clarity of AAYAs and strengthening governance at the foundational stage.

Joint Director SCERT Kashmir, Syed Shabir Ahmad, underscored the critical role of AAYAs in early learning and described innovation at the foundational level as vital. Senior officials lauded the CBP as a model government–NGO partnership, showcasing best practices and learning gains across all ten districts.

Sheikh Gulzar Ahmad, Senior Academic Officer at SCERT Kashmir, said that training over 3,000 AAYAs is expected to significantly enhance classroom practices and learning outcomes in government schools, marking a renewed push for ECCE and FLN reforms in the region.