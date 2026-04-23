SCB Medical College ceiling falls, safety questions raised

CUTTACK: A portion of the ceiling collapsed at the hematology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday night, sparking concern over safety of patients availing treatment at the facility.

As per sources, the incident occurred in the patient toilet of the department. However, no injuries or casualties were reported as no one was present at the spot when the roof caved in.

The incident has, however, raised concern over patient safety and poor infrastructure management at the facility, considered a premier government-run hospital in the state.

Patients, meanwhile, attributed the incident to gross negligence on part of the hospital authorities in inspecting the structural condition of hospital buildings and carrying out required maintenance work. “Though the ceiling was in a vulnerable condition, the hospital authorities did not bother to get it repaired,” said a patient’s relative.

Notably, this is not an isolated case. A similar incident had occurred on January 7 this year when an 80-year-old patient undergoing treatment in the old medicine ward of the hospital sustained head injuries after a portion of the roof collapsed on him.

Pointing out that this is the second such incident in three-and-a-half months, a city-based activist blamed it to lapses in structural inspection and carrying out necessary repair work.

“The latest incident has come close on the heels of the deadly fire tragedy at the trauma care ICU which claimed around 12 lives,” he said while raising questions over the safety protocols at the facility and standard of maintenance work.

Contacted, superintending engineer, Roads and Building division-1 Md Shahbaz said it is the responsibility of WATCO to inspect and carry out repair works in toilets and bathrooms.

However, general manager, WATCO, Cuttack division Baishnab Bhusan Behera said any type of construction is not part of their work. “Our work is confined to water supply only. I shall speak to the hospital authorities as well as the SE, R&B and go for a joint inspection of the structural condition of all toilets and bathrooms at the hospital,” said Behera.