SC upholds mandatory RTE admissions, calls it national mission

"There is no gainsaying in stating that the right to education, a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21A of the Indian Constitution, will remain an empty promise if the mandate of the RTE Act, 2009 is not worked out in its letter and spirit," it said. Taking the opportunity, the verdict said "this is yet another occasion for us to reiterate the constitutional and statutory obligation of a 'neighbourhood school' to give admission to students forwarded by the state government without any delay."

(PTI)