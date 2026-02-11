News

Saudi Arabia Introduces Video Gaming into School Curriculum Across All Levels

Ministry of Education partners with national institutions and Savvy Games Group to integrate esports and game-based learning into classrooms
Saudi Arabia Introduces Video Gaming into School Curriculum Across All Levels
Saudi Arabia Introduces Video Gaming into School Curriculum Across All Levels
Updated on


Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Education of Saudi Arabia has approved the inclusion of electronic gaming in school curricula across all education levels. The initiative combines both competitive esports and educational gaming elements, marking a new phase in the Kingdom’s efforts to align education with digital transformation and emerging industries.

The move formalises gaming as part of structured learning and reflects a broader international trend recognising game-based learning as a tool for developing modern skills.

Gaming Integrated into Formal Education

The decision follows the signing of three memorandums of understanding between the Ministry of Education, the National Institute for Educational Development, the Educational Services Development Company and Savvy Games Group, a state-owned company under the Public Investment Fund.

Under the agreements, authorities will work to:

  • Embed gaming-related knowledge and digital competencies into school curricula

  • Develop national esports competitions and innovation challenges

  • Create structured training pathways to nurture local talent in the gaming industry

  • Collaborate with the National Curriculum Center to align gaming content with academic standards

  • Upskill teachers to effectively deliver game-based learning modules

Local media reports indicate that the initiative will also focus on designing educational games and building educator capacity to integrate gaming concepts into classroom instruction.

Aligning with Global Education Trends

Saudi Arabia’s policy mirrors global experimentation with esports and game-based education. Schools in countries such as the United States, Wales and Japan have introduced structured gaming programs aimed at improving student engagement, teamwork and critical thinking skills.

Research into game-based learning models suggests that well-designed programs can support the development of:

  • Strategic thinking and problem-solving

  • Collaboration and communication skills

  • Leadership and decision-making abilities

  • Digital literacy and systems thinking

Education experts note that gaming, when integrated within an academic framework, can complement traditional subjects such as mathematics, science and language studies.

Supporting Economic Diversification

The initiative also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader economic diversification strategy. The Kingdom’s gaming market already includes millions of players and generates significant annual revenue. By formalising gaming education, authorities aim to prepare students for careers in:

  • Game design and development

  • Esports management

  • Digital media and content creation

  • Cybersecurity and related technology sectors

Planned measures include the development of gaming labs and innovation hubs within technical and vocational institutions, offering students practical, industry-linked experience.

Implementation Phase Underway

The Ministry of Education has begun the rollout process, focusing initially on pilot programs, curriculum design and teacher training. Officials have indicated that gaming modules are intended to complement existing academic subjects rather than replace them.

As implementation progresses, further details on curriculum structure and assessment methods are expected to be released.

Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Education
school curriculum

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com