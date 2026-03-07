Sattwik and Amrit secure top spots from Odisha in UPSC

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly a dozen of students from Odisha reaped success in the Civil Services Examination -2025 results of which were released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Among the 953 qualified candidates, Sattwik Satyakam Devta from Bhubaneswar secured 100th rank, while Amrit Mahapatra from Puri grabbed the 121st rank in the prestigious exam. Sattwik is the son of retired IAS Goswami Golam Debata. The 29-year-old who is currently employed with Nabard in the state capital, said, he cracked the exam in his sixth attempt.

“I am beyond happy and excited. Given how competitive this exam is, the journey was really tough. However, it was strong willpower that kept me going through my sixth attempt to finally achieve this result,” Sattwik told TNIE.

He said he started appearing for the exam from 2019 and spent first three attempts preparing full-time but did not qualify. “However, I never lost hope and after joining Nabard as an assistant manager, I continued my studies until I finally cracked it,” Sattwik said.

Sattwik said he now expects to join in the IPS cadre, where he would serve public with dedication.

Amrit from Puri, on the other hand, told mediapersons that he is overwhelmed with gratitude for his civil service exam results. Maintaining consistency and finding the right balance between intensive study and necessary breaks was a key to his success, he said. “I had previously secured 46th rank in the OAS but I chose not to join - a difficult decision, but my mind was set on this goal,” he said.

“In life, the most important trait is perseverance - the ability to rise every time you fall. No matter where I am posted, I am committed to serving society with everything I have,” he said.

Amrit’s father, Lalatendu Mahapatra served as a deputy director in the Information and Public Relations department. Apart from Sattwik and Amrit, Tanisha Mishra from the state secured 211th rank, while Vishal Pattanayak got 341th rank.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended congratulations to the candidates who cleared the Civil Services Examination and wished them a bright future.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister advised the successful candidates to view civil service not just as a position but a vow of public service and dedicate their knowledge and experience for the welfare of the individuals at the grassroots of the society. He also advised the successful candidates to work with ethics and service spirit to contribute to building a developed India.

This story has been written by Sudarsan Maharana of The New Indian Express.