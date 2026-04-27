'Sarke Chunar' row: Sanjay Dutt apologises; to sponsor education of 50 tribal girls

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the controversy over the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' and submitted a written apology, expressing regret for any "unintended" harm caused to society.

During the hearing, held under NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the commission raised concerns over alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song and questioned issues of intent, awareness and accountability.