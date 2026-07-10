Sanjay Raut alleges irregularities in school kit contracts

Raut said that the matter had previously reached the Supreme Court, which had capped the procurement rate of the school kits at Rs 239 per unit. Instead, the PCMC administration allegedly awarded the contract at an inflated rate of Rs 814 per unit—resulting in a staggering overpayment of Rs 575 per kit funded by taxpayers. Raut estimated the total scale of the scam to be approximately Rs 400 crore.

He did not mince words, directly accusing a senior minister within the state cabinet of using political muscle to push the deal through. “A senior minister from your cabinet pressured the Municipal Commissioner to illegally award this contract to the firm without any tender process," Raut wrote, invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous anti-corruption slogan, 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga' ("I will neither take bribes, nor allow anyone else to take them).