"Samajwadi Party never cared about education during their tenure": UP CM Yogi Adityanath



In contrast, the UP Chief Minister asserted that his government has invested over Rs 80,000 crore in school education.

He further noted that the BJP administration has provided these comprehensive facilities free of cost to every child enrolled under the Basic Education Council.

"In Uttar Pradesh, we spend more than Rs 80,000 crore on school education. The double-engine government has provided all these facilities free of cost to every child studying in the Basic Education Council--two uniforms, a bag, books, shoes, socks, a sweater in a year," said CM Yogi.

CM Yogi announced a significant increase in honorariums, setting the monthly pay at Rs 17,000 for instructors and Rs 18,000 for Shiksha Mitras, effective from April itself.