Saidai Duraisamy urges inclusion of health, nutrition in TN school curriculum

Chennai: Former Chennai Mayor and Manidhaneyam Trust Chairman Saidai Duraisamy has called for the inclusion of physical health, healthcare, medical sciences and nutrition in Tamil Nadu’s school curriculum.

He made the request during a meeting with former ISRO director Mylswamy Annadurai, who heads the School Education Curriculum Design Committee, on Friday.

According to a release, Duraisamy suggested that the curriculum should also incorporate AYUSH systems and evidence-based modern medical practices to build stronger health awareness among students from an early age.

He emphasised that structured learning on health and nutrition at the school level could play a key role in preventing substance abuse among adolescents and reducing the risk of long-term addiction.

The proposal also recommended the inclusion of medical experts, healthcare professionals and scholars from diverse disciplines in the curriculum design committee to ensure a more comprehensive and scientifically grounded approach.

The initiative aligns with the growing recognition of schools as critical spaces for shaping students’ understanding of physical well-being, nutrition, preventive healthcare and responsible lifestyle choices. Duraisamy stressed that early exposure to such knowledge would help students make informed decisions and lead healthier lives in the long run.