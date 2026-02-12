Buddha relics from Devnimori return following Sri Lanka display

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The revered Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha has return to India after a ceremonial departure from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Sri Lanka, marking a significant moment in India-Sri Lanka civilisational ties.



The sacred relics were on display at the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo from February 4 to February 11, for the first-ever international exposition.

The delegation returning the Holy Relics to India was led by Mangubhai C Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, and Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.



They were accompanied by Shartse Kehnsur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation, and Abhijit Halder, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation.



The farewell ceremony at the BIA was attended by Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Sri Lanka's Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs; Gamagedara Dissanayake, Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs; and Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka.



"The Holy Devnimori Relics are on their return journey to India after a ceremonial departure at Bandaranaike International Airport. Hon. Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Sri Lanka Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs, Hon. Gamagedara Dissanayake, Sir Lanka Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana Religious & Cultural Affairs and H.E. Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka were present to see off the delegation led by Hon. Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai C. Patel and Hon. Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Chowna Mein taking, the Holy Relics back to India," High Commission of India in Colombo stated in a post on X.



The exposition attracted over a million devotees. The High Commission of India in Colombo also expressed gratitude to the people of Sri Lanka for their warmth and devotion during the exposition.



The sacred relics were discovered in Devnimori, Gujarat, and were placed at the revered Gangaramaya Temple, a prominent centre of Theravada Buddhism.



The Exposition was held from February 4 to February 11 and underscored the deep historical, cultural and religious ties between India and Sri Lanka, particularly through Buddhism, which originated in India and flourished across the island nation for centuries.



The exposition of the relics was promised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Sri Lanka last April.



The return of the Holy Buddha Relics to India is thus unfolding not merely as a ceremonial transfer, but as a living pilgrimage of faith, gratitude, and collective spiritual awakening.



As the Relics are being formally entrusted to the Indian delegation, the moment is echoing with the blessings of the Sri Lankan Sangha and the heartfelt goodwill of devotees who are embracing the sacred presence with unwavering devotion.

