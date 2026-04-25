Sachin, Vice Prez, CM Naidu to participate in Andhra University centenary event on April 27

Visakhapatnam: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and a bevy of other eminent personalities are expected to participate in the centenary celebrations of Andhra University here on April 27.

Established in 1926 during the British colonial period under the Madras University Act, Andhra University was meant to serve the entire linguistic region of the state as a residential teaching-cum-affiliating multi-disciplinary university.

Over the years, the 100-year-old varsity has produced several notable alumni that include former RBI Governor D Subba Rao, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Odisha Governor K Hari Babu, GMR Group founder G Mallikarjuna Rao, CYIENT founder and executive chairman BVR Mohan Reddy, Press Trust of India (PTI) editor-in-chief and chief executive Vijay Joshi and several others. Joshi studied an MSc in marine geology at the university.