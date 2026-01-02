Muhammad Yunus urges revival of the South Asian regional grouping

Dhaka: Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor of the Interim Government, on Thursday gave a call to revitalise the South-Asian regional grouping SAARC, as several leaders were present in Dhaka to pay tributes on the demise of former Bangladesh PM Begum Khaleda Zia.



Yunus on Thursday said that "the SAARC spirit is alive and well", citing the strong presence and solidarity shown by South Asian nations at the funeral of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.



"Yunus said he was deeply moved by the respect demonstrated by SAARC member states for the three-time Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the world's second female Muslim head of government", the post said.