Russia opens scholarship admission for Indian students

Russia has opened applications for its government scholarship programme for Indian students for the 2026–27 academic year. Applicants have to apply on the official platform . The scheme enables students to study in universities across Russia, in cities including Moscow, St Petersburg, Kazan, Vladivostok, Kaliningrad and others. Only Lomonosov Moscow State University and MGIMO are excluded.
According to a report in India Today, the scholarship is open for students across various academic levels, such as bachelor’s, specialist’s, master’s, MPhil and advanced training programmes.
Students can choose from a variety of subjects, namely medicine, pharmacy, engineering, architecture, agriculture, economics, management, humanities, mathematics, social sciences, aviation, space studies, sports and the arts.
Russia has clarified that several of these courses, especially those in medicine, will be offered in English. However, students who wish to learn Russian can enrol in a preparatory one-year language programme before starting their degree.
As per the QS World University Rankings 2026, these Russian institutions are among the highest ranked:
Lomonosov Moscow State University - 105
Bauman Moscow State Technical University - 320
RUDN University - 367
Saint Petersburg State University - 375
HSE University - 440
Kazan Federal University - 450
Novosibirsk State University - 461
Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) - 477
Tomsk State University - 499
Ural Federal University - 519
These institutions provide a mix of research-driven and professional programmes, drawing international students each year.
Candidates are shortlisted based on two factors: their academic scores from previous studies and a portfolio.
The portfolio may comprise research papers, recommendation letters, certificates from national or international competitions and Olympiads, and other supporting documents.
Candidates can list up to six universities in their preferred order, although the final selection will depend on the university’s internal criteria for evaluation and seat allocation.
The scholarship process comprises two stages:
The first stage, which ends on January 15, involves document verification and initial shortlisting.
In the second stage, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia, along with participating universities, allocates students to institutions and issues the necessary documentation for visas.