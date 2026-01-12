Zelenskyy calls for Europe–US unity against Russia

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) said that Russia has been suffering losses of no less than 1,000 soldiers killed every day since December, asserting that the country is paying a heavy price "just to keep the war from ending".



Calling the situation "madness," Zelenskyy urged the United States, Europe, and international partners to unite in stopping Russia, stressing that the ongoing conflict highlights the world's failure to protect itself from aggressive regimes.



"Right now, Russian losses amount to no less than 1,000 killed per day - and this has been the case since December. This is how Russia is essentially paying just to keep the war from ending. This is madness and it can only be stopped by combined forces - the forces of Europe and the United States, the forces of all our partners," Zelenskyy said.