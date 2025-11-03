Rs 125 fee turns into Rs 5,000: Schools flout SSC exam norms in Hyderabad

As the fee collection process for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations 2025–26 begins, many private and corporate schools in Hyderabad have once again ignored government directives by collecting excess fees from thousands of students.

According to the School Education department, the prescribed SSC examination fee is Rs 125. However, several private schools are reportedly charging extra, citing additional services such as special exams, classes and notes. In some schools, students are even being asked to pay between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000.

Recently, the authorities issued a circular instructing all schools not to collect any amount beyond the prescribed fee and to issue a receipt for the amount collected.

Despite this, a majority of private and corporate schools continue to violate the order. Hyderabad has around 5,000 such schools, with nearly two lakh students expected to appear for the SSC exams.

Parents allege that most schools have not displayed the department’s circular on their notice boards as required. “Issuing circulars alone is not enough. There is no enforcement. This happens every year, and schools don’t even provide receipts,” said a parent.

They also questioned the effectiveness of the monitoring mechanism. “A subcommittee was formed three years ago to oversee private schools, but where is it now? Why is no action being taken?” asked another parent.

Venkat Sainath, joint secretary of the Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA), said, “We are tired of submitting representations to the Education department. Parents have no choice as the authorities seem least interested in acting against schools that are looting the parents.”

Defending their actions, representatives of some private schools, who preferred anonymity, said, “The extra amount is collected for conducting multiple preparatory exams and providing special study materials. The department conducts only one pre-final exam, while we hold several tests to prepare students better.”

Meanwhile, the School Education department has reiterated its warning to schools, directing them to display the prescribed SSC examination fee details on their notice boards and to refrain from collecting any additional amount.

(Written by Meghna Nath of The New Indian Express)