RRB Group D Exam 2025 begins tomorrow: Admit cards out, 32,438 vacancies up for grabs

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will start the Group D examination against CEN 08/2024 from November 27. The examinations will continue till January 16, 2026. The Railway Board has also activated the RRB Group D 2025 admit card download link for aspirants.

Vacancies and posts

This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 positions in Level 1 of the 7th CPC pay matrix. The recruitment seeks to fill positions, including assistant bridge, assistant C&W, assistant depot (Stores), assistant loco shed (Diesel), track maintainer, cabin man and pointsman.

Exam pattern and selection process

The exam will be conducted as a single-stage computer-based test (CBT), though the Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct it in multiple stages if required. Those who clear the CBT will proceed to the physical efficiency test (PET), followed by document verification and medical examination.

A system of normalisation of marks will be applied wherever the CBT is held in multiple sessions. For PET, candidates will be shortlisted at three times the number of vacancies, based on merit. For DV and medical tests, shortlisting will be done at 1:1 ratio, and intimation will be sent via official websites, SMS, and email.

There will also be negative marking, with one-third mark deducted for every wrong answer.

Strict exam-day rules and zero-tolerance policy

RRB has reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards unfair means. Any candidate found cheating, impersonating, or sending someone else to appear in the exam will be permanently debarred from all future RRB/RRC recruitments and dismissed from service if already employed. Such candidates may also face legal prosecution.

Electronics and personal items are strictly banned inside the exam centre. Items not allowed include mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pen drives, calculators, laptops, smart watches, wallets, belts, shoes, metallic accessories and ornaments.

Candidates are advised not to bring prohibited items at all, as safe-keeping arrangements may not be available.

Candidates are advised to carefully read their admit cards, follow instructions issued by RRB, and reach their exam centres well ahead of time to avoid last-minute issues.

Free sleeper class travel for SC/ST candidates

RRB has also highlighted the rules for the free travel facility, available exclusively to SC/ST candidates who opted for it during the online application and uploaded valid caste certificates. Eligible candidates will receive a free Sleeper Class Railway Pass as part of their E-call letters for CBT, PET or DV.

Candidates must ensure they select the correct boarding station in their application. They must carry the original caste certificate while travelling; failing to produce it or attempting misuse of the facility will lead to cancellation of candidature, debarment from future exams, and possible legal action.