Royal Society of Chemistry joins One Nation One Subscription scheme

"Our team in India are passionate about our work in support of India's national plan for outstanding education and development throughout the country. We thank the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Ministry of Higher Education Government of India, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research and Department for Science and Technology and the University Grants Commission, India and the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre, for their support in working with our India colleagues to reach this important step. It will ensure the Indian chemistry community will benefit from the discoveries and insights published in our Royal Society of Chemistry portfolio."