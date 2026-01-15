Robotics and click chemistry open a new frontier in antibiotic discovery

A team of researchers has demonstrated how advanced robotics combined with click chemistry can dramatically accelerate the discovery of new antibiotics, offering renewed hope in the global battle against drug-resistant infections, according to News-Medical.

The study, published in Nature Communications, was led by Dr Angelo Frei from the University of York’s Department of Chemistry and focused on an unconventional but promising class of medicines — metal-based compounds. Using a fully automated robotic platform, the team rapidly synthesised more than 700 complex metal compounds in less than a week, a process that would traditionally require months of manual laboratory work.