Road project workers stumble upon stone age tools in Deogarh’s Reamal

SAMBALPUR: In a significant discovery, a joint research team from Government Autonomous College, Sundargarh and the Puri Circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has documented Middle Palaeolithic stone tools and artefacts from Deogarh district, pointing to human activity in the region nearly 70,000 years ago.

The discovery was made at the foothills of a small hillock near the OSRTC bus stand in Reamal tehsil of Deogarh, where soil excavation was underway for a bypass road project. Workers engaged in construction of the project first noticed unusual stones, which later drew the attention of experts.