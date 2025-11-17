Right to Education example of affirmative action that transformed lives: Ex-CJI UU Lalit

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit said the Right to Education, which has become a fundamental right, is an example of affirmative action that transformed the lives of citizens.



Speaking at an event on Saturday marking the release of the 100th episode of Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal's online show 'Dil Se With Kapil Sibal', the former CJI commended Right to Education for its inclusive character.



"When we gained Independence, less than 18 per cent of the people of the country were literate. So the rate of literacy, which was just about 18 per cent, today stands ... at least 80 per cent; and this began with the Constitution," he said.

