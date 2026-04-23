Reviving reading: Coforge’s Library lnitiative

You have a separate section for kids. Tell us about that.

We realised that we don’t have spaces for reading aloud or for meetings like book club sessions within the library because space is limited. We also do not allow any book signing or reading in the general space because we do not want to spoil the experience of readers. We are trying to draw people back to books and reading, and we want nothing to take away from that experience. Children, however, need to be drawn into the world of books. Initially, they need to be read to and introduced to stories and storytelling. For that, we have created a special enclosed space where children and their parents can sit and read aloud. We also invite school children here and reach out to government schools, making transport arrangements for them to visit the library. The idea is to inculcate a love for reading and stories, laying the foundation for lifelong learning. We don’t want books to be associated only with studies. The world of books is truly the world of self-learning and knowledge.



How is the response in Hyderabad?

It has been very good. We opened on October 7, 2025 on a weekday. That weekend, we had about 400 people in the library through word of mouth. We have around 200 people coming in on weekdays, and during weekends, we see higher footfall. So far, we have had 48,187 visitors since we opened.