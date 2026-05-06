Telangana CM Revanth Reddy seeks Centre’s approval for Hyderabad Metro

New Delhi May 6 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will meet Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday to push for full central approval for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, a state government official said.
The expansion has received in-principle clearance from the Centre, but formal approval and execution rollout are yet to be finalised.
Phase II of the Hyderabad Metro includes three corridors of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Future City (9.6 km), Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Medchal (24.5 km), and JBS to Shamirpet (22 km).
The chief minister is also expected to meet Congress party leaders during his stay in the capital.
(PTI)
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