GO 7 sparks concern among students over future of fee reimbursement



KTR also expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of residential educational institutions and alleged administrative negligence in ensuring basic facilities for students.

Warning of statewide protests, he stated that BRS will not remain a silent spectator if the government continues to undermine the future of students. "If the student community is forced to take to the streets, the government will be held accountable for the consequences," he cautioned.

The BRS Working President reiterated the party's demand for the immediate release of pending dues and withdrawal of GO 7 in the interest of protecting the future of lakhs of students across Telangana.