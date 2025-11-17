Revanth Reddy eyes pitch time with Lionel Messi in December showdown

If plans fall into place, Hyderabad may witness an unexpected sporting moment in December: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sharing the football pitch with Lionel Messi.

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud hinted that the chief minister could feature in a friendly match during Messi’s “GOAT India Tour 2025”, a suggestion that sent football fans into delirium as they hoped to witness the legend taking the field.

Karate event hints at high-profile friendly

At the valedictory of the All India Open Championship-2025 President’s Cup, organised by the Karate Federation of Shotokan India in Saroornagar, Mahesh said Messi’s visit “could open the door for a match involving the chief minister, if arrangements come together.” Revanth’s long-standing interest in football gives the TPCC chief’s hints a degree of plausibility.

Telangana's push for global sports hub

Mahesh said the state government aims to build Telangana into a reliable venue for major sporting events, adding that karate has shaped his own approach to fitness. He added that the chief minister has been supportive of sports bodies and is looking to widen opportunities for athletes across the state.

Karate growth in Telugu states highlighted

Later, at the NSN Karate League 2025 in Gachibowli, where he was the chief guest, Mahesh observed that karate has grown across the Telugu states and said regular competitions would help athletes move towards national and international standards.