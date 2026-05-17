REVA University launches industry-focused programmes in AI, aerospace and advanced manufacturing

BENGALURU: REVA University announced a series of academic initiatives, interdisciplinary programmes, industry collaborations, Centres of Excellence, and scholarship opportunities aimed at preparing students for emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, aerospace, electric mobility, automation, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, said, “India today is standing at the threshold of a major technological and industrial transformation. While industries such as semiconductors, aerospace, electric mobility, automation, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing are expanding rapidly, there continues to be a significant talent deficit in these sectors. At REVA University, we see this not as a challenge, but as an opportunity to prepare the next generation of future-ready professionals."