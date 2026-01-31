Retain skilled workers with decent pay: Minister Patil

BENGALURU: Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanaprakash R Patil on Friday urged employers in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector to pay adequate salaries to the skilled and talented workers. He cited inadequate salary as a significant reason for high attrition rates in a city like Bengaluru.

The minister was speaking at the MSME and Employment Opportunities Conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).