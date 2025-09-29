Resistance to caste-based DUSU polls gets stronger

Similarly it happens in the process of social change too. In the present form DUSUpolls, which has needed intervention of the High Court, is part of that slush, an unwelcome outcome of a very welcome social initiative. The DUSU elections today are tutorial into caste-based politics, perpetuated by both the major participating parties. The Delhi University administration, which unfairly came in for reprimand from the High Court last year, cannot be expected to be playing a provost and executing proctorial duties in managing a poll which has investments running into several crores of rupees. The DU administration did well this year to keep proceedings fairly under check which led the polls timely conclusion.

Coming back to student politics, these polls are like a bottle of Banta (aerated water drinks with a very weak fizz). It’s just been a week, and everybody seems to have started forgetting about the polls which had virtually led to the suspension of academic activities for a week in the run-up to the polls. Does that mean that the Gen Z, which is causing stuttering across the globe, has accepted and embraced the culture perpetuated during the university polls? That’s not true as a close study of the result shows that resistance to this culture is surely and truly building up. First the turn out in the elections were very poor, a mere 39.45 percent after such a high profile campaign.