Bihar Govt rejects claims of reduced student credit card loans

Patna: Reports claiming a reduction in education loans available to students under the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme are factually incorrect, the State government has said in a press release.



The Bihar government has further expanded the scope of financial assistance for students pursuing higher education.



According to the Secretary of the Higher Education Department, an education loan of up to Rs 2 lakh will now be provided through the Bihar State Education Finance Corporation. Meanwhile, financial assistance ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh will be made available through scheduled commercial banks. Previously, the entire amount of up to Rs 4 lakh was provided solely through the Bihar State Education Finance Corporation.