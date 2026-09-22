Tibetan students honour Lobga Rangzen, reflect on his life and legacy



Tenzin, a Class 10 student and one of the participating artists, said her teacher’s request to create a painting on Lobga Rangzen initially made her think of Tibet and the Tibetan national flag.

“When my teacher told me that you have to draw something about our martyr Lobga Rangzen, I first thought about our nation and our flag,” Tenzin told ANI.

She said his artwork represents Lobga Rangzen in connection with Tibet and that his death should also be remembered through the way he lived.

“I think the end of Lobga Rangzen was not for us to grieve or to be sorrowful about, rather to remember the way he lived,” she said.



Another student, Karma Tsewang, said the incident had been emotionally difficult to witness and influenced her artwork.

“I saw the videos of his self-immolation. It was very emotional,” Karma told ANI.

Explaining her painting, Karma said she had depicted Tibet behind Lobga Rangzen and flowers representing heaven.

“In our Tibetan culture, if you kill yourself, there is a myth which says you won’t get your human form for at least the next 12 million years,” she said, adding that he viewed Rangzen’s act as being connected to his people and culture.

“Killing yourself is a very big step,” Karma said. “I want to request all the world leaders to show their support for us.”



The exhibition was organised after more than 150 students from the three schools, ranging from Class 5 to Class 12, were invited to create artworks around the theme of Pawo Pamo. From those submissions, 31 artworks were selected for display.