Relief for Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries: Maha govt extends deadline for e-KYC process
Mumbai: In a major relief to the beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on Tuesday announced an extension for the mandatory e-KYC process.
The state government has decided to push the deadline for completing e-KYC beyond December 31, 2025, providing much-needed relief to thousands of women who were facing technical hurdles. The previous deadline of November 18, 2025, was extended to December 31, 2025.
Minister Tatkare acknowledged that many eligible women in remote and rural areas were unable to complete the process due to OTP (One-Time Password) failures, server downtime, and other technical glitches on the official portal. The government has also provided a "last chance" for women who made errors during their initial e-KYC submission to rectify their details.
“For the economic empowerment of women in Maharashtra, and to improve their health and nutrition, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is being implemented. For the effective implementation of this scheme, all beneficiaries were given time until December 31, 2025, to complete e-KYC. However, it has been observed that due to some reasons, the wrong option was selected while doing e-KYC. Therefore, as per the criteria of the scheme, instructions have been given to all District Collectors in the state to conduct physical verification of these beneficiary women at the regional level through Anganwadi workers,” said Minister Tatkare.
Despite the extension, the Minister emphasised that e-KYC remains mandatory to ensure transparency and to confirm that the financial assistance of Rs 1,500 reaches only eligible beneficiaries.
Minister Tatkare further clarified that specific groups, including widows, divorcees, and women whose husbands or fathers have passed away, must not only complete the online e-KYC but also submit relevant supporting documents to their respective District Women and Child Development Officers to ensure uninterrupted benefits.
Speaking to the media, Aditi Tatkare stated, "This scheme is a revolution for women's empowerment. Following instructions from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, we have extended the date so that no eligible sister is deprived of the benefits due to natural calamities or technical difficulties."
The Minister urged all remaining beneficiaries to visit the official website (ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in) and complete their Aadhaar-linked e-KYC as soon as possible to avoid any delays in future instalments.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.