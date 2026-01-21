Relief for Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries: Maha govt extends deadline for e-KYC process

Mumbai: In a major relief to the beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on Tuesday announced an extension for the mandatory e-KYC process.

The state government has decided to push the deadline for completing e-KYC beyond December 31, 2025, providing much-needed relief to thousands of women who were facing technical hurdles. The previous deadline of November 18, 2025, was extended to December 31, 2025.

Minister Tatkare acknowledged that many eligible women in remote and rural areas were unable to complete the process due to OTP (One-Time Password) failures, server downtime, and other technical glitches on the official portal. The government has also provided a "last chance" for women who made errors during their initial e-KYC submission to rectify their details.