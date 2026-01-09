Kerala govt approves draft report on measures to reduce school bag weight

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government's State Curriculum Steering Committee has approved the draft report on measures to reduce school bag weight and eliminate 'back benchers', said the state General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty.



As part of implementing two major reforms aimed at bringing qualitative changes in the state's general education sector, the proposed measures focus on reducing the weight of school bags to ensure the physical and mental well-being of students, and creating a classroom environment without 'back benchers' as part of the democratisation of classrooms, according to an official statement on Thursday.



Earlier, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had been entrusted with studying these proposals in detail. Based on this, reports were prepared and discussed in detail at today's State Curriculum Steering Committee meeting. The committee subsequently approved the draft report.