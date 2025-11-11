Red Fort blast accused only focused on studies, family member says

The family of the man accused of being involved in the Delhi blast near the Red Fort metro station yesterday, November 10, claimed that they don't believe he could be involved in terrorist operations.

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 automobile used in Monday's blast at the Red Fort Metro Station parking lot, which killed at least 12 people. He is from Koil village in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, they claimed.

Muzamil, Dr Umar Nabi's sister-in-law, stated that he was an introvert since infancy, had few friends, and focused on his education and career.

"He was working as a faculty member at a college in Faridabad. He called on Friday, saying he is busy with examinations and will return home after three days. He was a reserved kind of person right from childhood," Muzamil told PTI.

She claimed that Umar was not the type of person to become involved in terrorist operations.

"We struggled a lot to ensure he gets educated so that he is able to take care of himself and the family. This is unbelievable," she added.

Umar last visited Kashmir two months ago, according to Muzamil.

Preliminary investigations by Delhi Police indicate that ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators may have been used in the incident, linking it to the terror module discovered in Faridabad, which had 2,900 kg of explosive materials and inflammables.

Police filed an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act, namely clauses dealing with the punishment and conspiracy of a terrorist attack.

The Union Home Ministry has turned over the probe to the National Investigative Agency (NIA).