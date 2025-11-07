Ravenshaw University students hold roadside classes in protest over dilapidated rooms

Frustrated by the prolonged neglect of their appeals for safe classrooms, second-year Plus-III Arts students from the Odia department at Ravenshaw University conducted classes on the road outside the vice-chancellor’s office on Thursday, demanding urgent repairs.

Persistent safety hazards

The demonstrators stated that their classrooms have remained in a state of disrepair for an extended period, prompting repeated requests to university officials that went unheeded. As a result, they organised a sit-in on the roadway to amplify their call for action. In a show of support, one faculty member joined them and delivered lectures outdoors.

Students voice risks

The students warned that the conditions endangered their safety and called on the administration to act swiftly in restoring the facilities. “Our classrooms have been lying in a dilapidated condition for a long time. We have been complaining about it to the university authorities for the last one month but they are not responding to our requests,” said a protesting student.

Another participant detailed the extent of the damage, noting that of their four classrooms, two have become particularly hazardous. “Earlier, the rooms were partially damaged with rainwater soaking through the roof. But now, two classrooms have become so damaged that pieces of plaster keep falling from the ceiling every now and then. We had also written an application to the university in this regard but no step has been taken to repair them,” he added.

Protest and resolution

With no alternatives available, the students shifted their lessons to the street in protest. Following more than an hour of agitation, university registrar, Kanhu Charan Mallik and PG Council chairman Prof Dharmabrat Mohapatra arrived at the site and engaged in talks with the group. The demonstration ended after officials pledged to finish repairs within 10 days.

“For the time-being, we have made alternate arrangements for conducting classes for these students and are making efforts to complete the repair work within 10 days,” Mallik said.