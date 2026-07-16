Rashtriya Raksha University, NMHC partner to strengthen maritime education and research

Gandhinagar: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in maritime education, research, training, heritage studies and capacity building, bringing together expertise in maritime security and India's maritime heritage.

The MoU was exchanged at the RRU campus in Gandhinagar between the University's School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies (SICMSS) and the National Maritime Heritage Complex, which is being developed under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.