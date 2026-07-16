Rashtriya Raksha University, NMHC partner to strengthen maritime education and research

Gandhinagar: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in maritime education, research, training, heritage studies and capacity building, bringing together expertise in maritime security and India's maritime heritage.
The MoU was exchanged at the RRU campus in Gandhinagar between the University's School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies (SICMSS) and the National Maritime Heritage Complex, which is being developed under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
The agreement was exchanged in the presence of senior representatives from both institutions. Prof. (Dr.) Kalpesh Wandra, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University, exchanged the MoU on behalf of the university with Prof. (Dr.) Vasant Shinde, Chief of Galleries and Advisor at the National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Wandra said the partnership reflected Rashtriya Raksha University's continued commitment to building a strong academic and professional foundation for maritime security and governance.
"The collaboration with NMHC will allow students, researchers and practitioners to understand India's maritime journey in a holistic manner, connecting civilisational knowledge with contemporary security and policy requirements," he said.
Prof. Shinde said the National Maritime Heritage Complex represented India's maritime civilisational legacy and its global maritime outlook.
He said the collaboration with RRU would help connect maritime archaeology, heritage interpretation and museum-based knowledge with modern maritime education, research and public awareness.
"Such partnerships are important for taking India's maritime history to students, scholars, policymakers and the wider public," he added.
Manish Kumar Singh, Director of the School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies at RRU, said the MoU provided "an important platform for advancing practical and interdisciplinary engagement between maritime heritage and maritime security studies".
"The school looked forward to working closely with the National Maritime Heritage Complex while engaging coastal states and Union Territories, maritime institutions, museums, industry and international partners," he said.
According to the institutions, the collaboration is intended to preserve India's maritime legacy while strengthening future-oriented maritime education, research and capacity building.
The partnership also aims to promote scholarship, public awareness and professional engagement in the fields of maritime heritage, security and governance.
Rashtriya Raksha University is an 'Institution of National Importance' established and focuses on education, research, training and capacity building in national security, policing, law enforcement and strategic studies.
Its School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies undertakes teaching, research, policy dialogue and training in coastal security, maritime law, the Law of the Sea, maritime governance, maritime operations and ocean affairs.
The National Maritime Heritage Complex is designed to showcase India's maritime heritage, ancient maritime traditions, shipbuilding, navigation, trade routes, maritime archaeology and the country's civilisational links with the wider world.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.