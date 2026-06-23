Ranchi student becomes CBSE Class 12 national topper after re-evaluation

Ranchi: In an extraordinary display of academic brilliance and perseverance, Avni Kejriwal, a commerce student from Delhi Public School (DPS), Dhurva, Ranchi, has emerged as the CBSE Class 12 national topper by securing a flawless 500 out of 500 marks after re‑evaluation. The remarkable feat was confirmed on June 22, 2026, following the CBSE’s revised results.

Avni had initially scored 95.2 per cent (around 476 marks), with deductions of 19 marks in English Core and 5 marks in Business Studies. Confident in her preparation, she applied for re‑evaluation. The review process added back 24 crucial marks, elevating her to a perfect 100 in all five main subjects – English Core, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Applied Mathematics. She also scored 99 in her additional subject, Graphics.