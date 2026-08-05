Wangchuk backs Ranchi student leader, appeals to call off fast



Wangchuk then appealed to Mahato to call off the strike, "Please take some water; this is tantamount to suicide... You need some time, but it could be 2-3 weeks as well, and I hope that the government will understand and make the right decision."



He also reaffirmed that he would continue his hunger strike until the government responded to their demands.

While speaking to the reporters, Mahato said, "Sonam Wangchuk sir, by supporting our movement, has increased our morale. He has increased it so much that now we will definitely make the government back down. For the last four days, I had given up both water and food, and my condition was quite bad. He made a lot of pleas, requests, and appeals, saying, 'Take water and salt, and everyone is always with you, and surely your movement will be successful.' Many others had requested before for me to take water and salt, but I had refused everyone. However, with one condition, I have accepted water from Sonam sir."

"The condition is that, just as you physically participated in the students' protest at Jantar Mantar and made the movement of students across India successful while on a hunger strike, in the same way, for justice for all the students of Jharkhand, we will expect the same support from you until this movement is successful. And we should get your support. Sonam Wangchuk sir has accepted this condition, that until the students of Jharkhand get justice, until this protest is successful, Sonam Wangchuk sir will stay with us, always stay in touch, and also be on video calls. And from today onwards, I will consume water and salt, but I will not consume food until the Jharkhand government listens to our demands," he further said.



He began his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday night at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations.