Ramamurthy Sreedher, 'Father of Community Radio', to get Padma Shri

COIMBATORE: Ramamurthy Sreedher, revered as the ‘Father of Community Radio in India’, has been announced as a recipient of the Padma Shri award under the category of Others (Radio Broadcasting).

Sreedher, then the head of Department of Media Sciences at Anna University in Chennai, was instrumental in establishing Anna Community Radio in 2004, regarded as the first community radio station in India.

Having previously lived in New Delhi, he moved to Pachapalayam near Perur in Coimbatore a few years ago.