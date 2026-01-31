Ram Mohan Naidu holds talks with French minister on sustainable fuel, air mobility

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu met visiting French Minister for Transport Philippe Tabarot, where they exchanged views on strengthening aerial connectivity to strengthen the long-standing strategic partnership between both countries.



The meeting took place on Friday and Naidu emphasised bilateral cooperation on futuristic technologies such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and advanced air mobility to address the challenges of urbanisation and the rapidly growing demand for connectivity.



As per reports. French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India in February, with New Delhi set to host the AI Impact Summit.