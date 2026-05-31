Ram and Shyam’s final test

Ram and Shyam had been best friends since kindergarten, their bonds forged in sandbox kingdoms and cemented by a shared dream: winning the prestigious Tri-County Science Fair. The prize was a summer scholarship at a tech academy they both desperate wanted to attend.

Weeks of late-night brainstorming led to their masterpiece—a compact water-purification drone. It was a true collaborative effort, but it was Shyam who spent forty straight hours writing the flawless, intricate code that made it work.

The night before submission, they gathered in Ram s garage for a final test run. As Ram calibrated the sensors, a sudden power surge sparked across the breadboard. The drone screeched, hissed, and went completely dark. When they plugged it into the laptop, their hearts sank. The central processor was fried, and with it, Shyam s entire coding drive had corrupted. They had no backup.

"It’s gone," Shyam whispered, his face pale. "Everything we built. There's no time to rewrite it."

Ram looked at his friend’s devastated face, then down at his own laptop. A few days prior, Ram had saved an early, incomplete version of Shyam s code to test the hardware. It worked, but it was glitchy and far from winning material.

An hour later, after Shyam had gone home defeated, Ram received an anonymous email. It was a leak of the judging criteria, sent by a disgruntled former volunteer, detailing exactly how to exploit a loophole in the scoring rubric. With the glitchy code and this loophole, Ram could manipulate the presentation. They could win—but it would be a lie.

The next morning, Shyam walked into the exhibition hall just to support Ram. When the judges reached their booth, Ram began the demonstration. The drone lifted, wavered, and sputtered.

Instead of covering it up with the loophole, Ram stopped the presentation.

"Is there an issue?" the head judge asked.

Ram looked at Shyam, then turned to the judges. "The drone isn't working perfectly today. Our final code was destroyed last night. What you’re seeing is an incomplete version written entirely by Shyam. I could have rigged the presentation to hide the flaws, but that wouldn't be fair to the competition, or to my partner's real work."

They didn't win the scholarship. But as they packed up their booth, Shyam clapped Ram on the shoulder, a bright smile replacing his earlier gloom.

"You could have cheated us into first place," Shyam said.

"Yeah," Ram smiled. "But a trophy built on a lie isn't worth losing the best coder—and best friend—I know."

True friendship isn't about winning at all costs; it's about holding each other to a standard of honesty, proving that integrity is the strongest bond of all.